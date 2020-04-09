DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday the first positive COVID-19 cases in Elk County, with two, and in Jefferson County, with one.
Clearfield County remained at same number with seven positive cases. As of noon Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed there are 14,559 positive cases statewide, with a total of 240 deaths. Throughout the U.S., 369,000 individuals infected with COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 11,000 total deaths.
“Currently there are no confirmed COVID-19 patients at any of the Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, during a telephone news conference Tuesday.
“The rumors about this get generated because we are, out of an abundance of precaution, placing patients in isolation who could potentially have COVID-19 until they are excluded from that diagnosis,” said Sheehan. “Penn Highlands has treated two COVID-19 patients in our hospitals in the past week. One was treated at Penn Highlands Huntingdon and one was treated at Penn Highlands Elk. They are no longer within those facilities.”
To date, Sheehan said there have not been any deaths from COVID-19 within the PHH service area.
“As to the Jefferson County patient, the test was confirmed through Penn Highlands and as far as we know the individual is at home resting,” said Sheehan.
“We here as a part of our medical community strive to keep our patients, families and everybody within our health system safe,” said Sheehan. “We meet on a regular basis with our critical care group. This group includes physicians from critical care, infectious diseases, emergency medicine, hospital services and our pharmacy. This helps assure our staff is prepared to care for patients who need our help.”
PHH has hospitals in DuBois, Brookville, Elk, Clearfield and Huntingdon.