DuBOIS — After nearly a month-long quarantine, Cara LaBrasca, a Penn Highlands DuBois registered nurse who tested positive for the coronavirus, said she is feeling much better now and is on the road to a full recovery.
LaBrasca, 25, of Treasure Lake, learned she was positive for COVID-19 last week, after being tested for the virus April 1.
Though she isn’t 100 percent sure where she contracted the illness, LaBrasca suspects it may have been the result of a trip she took to California with her mother on March 12.
“I was in five different airports by the time I got home on March 17,” said LaBrasca during a telephone interview. “I don’t know if I got it in California, though, because nobody I was in contact with was ever sick and still hasn’t gotten sick. I don’t know if it was on the way home. Honestly, it could have been anywhere.”
LaBrasca and her mother had been planning the trip for months to visit her sister, a travel nurse, before the coronavirus was a significant concern in the U.S.
“It was right around the time, there were no travel restrictions, there was nothing yet,” said LaBrasca. “There were only a few cases in bigger cities, all of the restaurants were open. It just happened the day we came home was the day that everything started to close.”
On March 18, LaBrasca said she was supposed to work the night shift at the hospital.
“I never felt sick prior to that, but I woke up from my nap around 5:30 p.m., and I didn’t realize I felt off until I went upstairs after getting ready to go grab my stuff,” said LaBrasca. “I could barely breathe going up my steps. By the time I got upstairs, I couldn’t even talk and it was just maybe 10 stairs. I’m an active person and I walk a lot and exercise and I’m in decent shape. I just felt so winded.”
LaBrasca said she went to work but immediately put on a mask and told her boss about her symptoms.
“She sent me straight home,” said LaBrasca. “They did a phone interview and just talked to me about my symptoms, where I’d been. And then I had to talk to my primary care doctor the next day and employee health the following day.”
Since LaBrasca’s symptoms were mild, she wasn’t tested for COVID-19 at the time. The plan was for her to self-isolate at home for 14 days.
After the first 14 days, LaBrasca continued to self-isolate because she still wasn’t feeling 100 percent and PHH recommended she be tested for the virus.
“That was right when we were transitioning from a non-testing strategy to a testing strategy,” said Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force. “The Health Alert Network had come out and said that we need to start testing healthcare providers. That’s why the testing happened like it did.”
The nasal swab test was pretty uncomfortable, said LaBrasca, but PHH “made it really convenient because they implemented the drive-thru testing. They just do the testing while you are in your car.”
Eventually, LaBrasca said she experienced every classic COVID-19 symptom, including a fever, body aches, headaches, no sense of smell and some gastrointestinal issues.
“I would say it’s worse than the flu but in a different way,” said LaBrasca, noting it’s obviously more respiratory. “I basically just rested and stayed in my room and distanced myself from my parents and brother. There were four days where it seemed a lot worse but after that it seemed better. I just had a persistent cough.”
Though most of her immediate family experienced some symptoms, they were not tested for COVID-19.
“Luckily, my mom works from home, and my dad hasn’t been working because he owns his own business,” she said. “My brother is a college student so he does all his school work online. They haven’t been in public. Everybody feels fine now.”
Sheehan said he was happy to know that LaBrasca is feeling better.
“I’m sure it was a little scary,” said Sheehan. “I think what’s interesting about her case is that it points out the difficulty of the virus because she wasn’t really around people that she knew of, and maybe contracted it while traveling.”
It was noted in order to return to work for COVID-19, PHH follows current guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A person has to be off a minimum of seven days since the first sign of symptoms. They must have no fever for 72 hours – without taking medication – and totally symptom free for three days. Employees must also wear a mask (surgical or more protective) for 14 days at all times while working when they return to work.
LaBrasca said she was kind of surprised that she tested positive for the virus because she didn’t know anyone else who had it.
“You always think it can’t happen to you, but it was a relief to know why I was feeling so sick. Even though you’re healthy and you’re young, you can still get it,” said LaBrasca. “If you feel sick, don’t wait. Penn Highlands has made it super easy and convenient to talk to doctors from your home. You can talk to them on the ‘MyDocNow’ app. It’s very convenient and very easy.”
LaBrasca, a 2013 graduate of DuBois Area High School, has been employed by Penn Highlands for almost three years. She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is currently continuing her studies at IUP to become a nurse practitioner.