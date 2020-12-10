DuBOIS — The meaning of hospital diversion status was discussed by a Penn Highlands Healthcare official during Tuesday’s COVID-19 media teleconference.
Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said diversions are part of every hospital’s and emergency department’s emergency operation plan and can occur for a variety of reasons which include equipment failure, infrastructure failures and sometimes surge capacity.
“Diversion is a request from the hospital to EMS, not a mandate,” said Sheehan. “If the closest hospital is on diversion and EMS has an unstable patient, they can still transport that patient to the closest facility, even if they are on the diversion. Diversion is just meant to try and help us slow down the surge and if patients are stable enough to be transported to a sister hospital of the patient’s choice, that’s what we’re asking for during those time periods.”
As long as he’s been employed by PHH, Sheehan said diversion status has usually been for two to four hours.
This week many of the questions from the media centered around what happens when PHH staff members get COVID-19 and what if they become “overwhelmed.”
“We have been able to manage this successfully to this point, but we do have our emergency preparedness plans ... emergency response, if and when needed, and continue to review and update those throughout this process,” he said.
Becoming overwhelmed can mean several things, said Sheehan, but in general, overwhelmed tends to mean that a need has out-stripped a resource.
“This happens certainly,” said Sheehan. “That’s why when you come to an emergency room, you get triaged because we have to prioritize individuals and illness in the appropriate medical ward room. Our biggest concern is keeping our staff safe so they’re available to care for these patients.”
Sheehan said PHH plans for the possibility of becoming overwhelmed and do everything they can to avoid it.
“But we also need the help of everybody in the community by wearing a mask correctly, washing your hands, social distancing and avoiding crowds if possible,” said Sheehan.
The PHH official was asked if the health system is in danger of becoming overwhelmed.
“I think this is an opportunity to think back to the spring when all this started,” said Sheehan. “There was a lot of discussion about flattening the curve. I believe many people thought this was meant with reducing the number of total people who get the virus. But in fact, it was really about lessening the number of people at any one time having the virus, so our health system could continue to manage its regular daily needs along with COVID-19 patients. We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19 and in how to better care for patients with COVID-19 since the spring.”
However, said Sheehan, the Pennsylvania Department of Health website shows there has been a significant uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 patients in the region.
“If this continues, the hospitals and health systems in our area could reach capacity,” said Sheehan. “So again, this is something that we all have to address together and do our part to flatten that curve and reduce the number of people at any one time that have COVID-19.”