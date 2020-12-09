DuBOIS — Frontline employees may receive the COVID-19 vaccine within a couple of weeks, according to Andrew Kurtz, PharmD, RPh, System Director for Retail Pharmacy Services & Vaccination Lead for Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Kurtz, during Tuesday’s media teleconference, noted that the PHH vaccine committee consisting of various administrative and clinical resources has been coordinating the health care system’s COVID vaccine initiative for more than a month.
“We’re working with Department of Health on vaccine delivery while also preparing for distribution to our employees within the next couple of weeks,” said Kurtz. “We’re expecting our first batch of the Pfizer vaccine in the next two weeks, which will be exclusively for frontline employees. We expect more vaccine to come, including the Moderna product, a few weeks later. I’m looking forward to sharing more information about the vaccines and the vaccination process in our press conferences in the weeks ahead.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there will be different phases for the vaccine distribution, said Kurtz.
“Essential workers and industries like healthcare, EMS, police and fire departments, along with our high-risk patients such as residents in nursing homes are in the first phases,” said Kurtz. “Again, according to CDC, the general public is supposed to start receiving vaccinations in the first or second quarter of 2021. This could all change. There are many factors for this to happen so I recommend monitoring the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites to stay updated on this information.”