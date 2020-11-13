DuBOIS — Since the start of the pandemic, Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to be equipped to provide patients the care they need, said PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman during Thursday’s media teleconference, which was held to share the latest information about the health care system’s response to COVID-19.
“Since COVID-19 cases have been increasing, we thought it was a beneficial time to reconvene and share some insights from our professionals in hopes to help our communities understand the situation in our region,” said Norman.
He said the safety of the staff and patients continues to be PHH’s top priority.
“Our facilities remain safe and open to care for our patients,” said Norman. “In many patient surveys, since the start of the pandemic, patients have commented that they recognize the precautions and safety measures we put in place, and they appreciate how safe they felt.”
PHH will continue to do everything possible to keep the patients and staff safe.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have maintained our safety measures and adapted them according to updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and also from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Norman. “We communicate regularly with our employees about the importance of following these precautions, so that they can stay safe.
“As you know, in the past few weeks, we’ve begun to see a significant rise in cases, like so many other areas throughout Pennsylvania and all across the country,” said Norman. “We have taken additional safety precautions, such as re-educating staff about appropriate and correct PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) usage, reminding our staff about hosting meetings via conference call or virtually to reduce exposure, and re-educate staff about how to better protect themselves.”
