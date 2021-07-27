DuBOIS — Community support throughout the pandemic was invaluable to Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to the health care system’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
“More than anything, I would really like to comment on how important it was that we had so much community outreach and support to us,” Norman said at last week’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon. “That was really great to see because we could not have made it through this pandemic without our community support and, obviously, our medical staff, our staff, all of our employees around the hospitals, taking care of the patients that we had, especially during the peak in this area around November and December.”
Norman noted that there have been some trying stages during the pandemic.
“There was the calm before the storm when Gov. Wolf suspended elective surgeries back on March 23,” said Norman. “That was a bombshell across the state, and, of course, across the country because most states did the same thing.”
He said in March 2020, PHH’s volumes declined dramatically. For example, clinic visits dropped 59 percent, surgeries by 83 percent, radiology and lab services, around 50 percent.
“These were significant numbers,” said Norman.
He said corresponding net revenue also declined during this time.
Eighty percent of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s revenue is generated from outpatient services, such as lab testing, radiology procedures, surgical procedures and clinic visits.
“Most of these decisions that I just told you about, what was affected was the outpatient,” said Norman. “We were mandated to not be able to perform surgeries and a lot of other preventative visits, but then you also have the patients that were reluctant to come to the hospitals. It was just a huge event.”
However, Norman said PHH was able to recover through all of this.
“We did receive stimulus dollars from the federal government — that certainly helped us weather the storm and get through this,” he said. “And we’ve really come out on the other side. I wouldn’t say that this is over because there could be still another spike. I don’t think it’s going to be like what we dealt with, but we could see one in the fall and we’re seeing the Delta variant out there in some of the other states.”
Norman also discussed immunizations and inventory, a job that was done by PHH’s vaccinating team.
He said PHH has administered more than 80,000 vaccinations across the health system and that includes both the first and second doses.
“It’s just a really phenomenal effort,” Norman said. “To just give you some perspective, we give annually, about 30,000 flu shots. Of course you know, you do the two doses for the Pfizer and Moderna, which is primarily what we had to offer, but with these vaccines, as you well know, the storage requirements of minus 60, minus 70 degrees, you couldn’t decentralize these doses out into clinics. So we had to do these from central locations, which made the logistics of this very difficult and very time consuming to get our population through and get them vaccinated. But really, a Herculean effort by our vaccination teams to get this done.”
Norman said the demand for vaccinations has slowed down.
“I’m sure that’s no surprise. We’re down to around 500 per week,” said Norman. “We’re no longer requesting vaccines from the state because we have 4,000 or 5,000 in inventory. We continue to do some clinics in DuBois and Huntingdon, kind of centralized from there, but really we’re just not really seeing a demand there right now. We do have vaccination appointment scheduling. That is on our website, so if you know anyone that needs a vaccination, please steer them to our website.”
Norman said there is still a lot of uncertainty for the future of healthcare because of the COVID pandemic.
“We think we have weathered the bulk of the storm, but we don’t know what the long-term effects of this are going to be on the economy going forward,” said Norman. “But again, I can’t say enough for all of the community support monetarily and just the support from a moral standpoint of all of our staff — that was really great under tremendous circumstances.”