DuBOIS — The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be administered by Penn Highlands Healthcare on a weekly basis, but there are still many who meet the criteria and have not yet received the vaccine.
It was reported that PHH has provided approximately 56,500 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine during Tuesday's media teleconference.
"Early in the vaccine distribution, Penn Highlands Healthcare put resources into developing a vaccine distribution team, a call center that helps take calls and get people scheduled in the appropriate timeline to get their vaccination, and put effort into reaching out to local community providers that may not be affiliated with a hospital so we could get the vaccine distributed as quickly as possible," said PHH Emergency Services Medical Director and leader of the COVID-19 task force Dr. Shaun Sheehan.
Those efforts, said Sheehan, have paid off and PHH is able to continue to vaccinate thousands on a weekly basis.
"In fact, (during) one of our busiest weeks, we delivered as many as 7,600 vaccines," said Sheehan.
This is all positive news, but the public still needs to continue to follow direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said Sheehan.
"This vaccine does provide protection against COVID variants which is great. That's what we hoped for," said Sheehan. "But until you're vaccinated, COVID variants do spread more easily and as a result, cause more disease. I can tell you that working in the emergency department, that we are certainly starting to see an uptick again in the number of cases."
Statistics show that there are still thousands of people in PHH's six-hospital health system service area who meet the requirements set forth by the DOH Phase 1A and have not received the vaccine, said Sheehan.
"We encourage everyone who meets these requirements to get scheduled and get vaccinated," said Sheehan.
Pennsylvania is still currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which is the first vaccine distribution step.
Those eligible for the vaccine currently include:
- Long-term care facility residents
- Health care personnel including, but not limited to: Emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, technicians, pharmacy technicians, health professions students and trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities, contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility
- Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients
- Persons ages 65 and older
- Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, deart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2); severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
As part of the state's targeted vaccine efforts, they are also vaccinating teachers, child care workers, frontline workers and first responders, according to the state DOH website.
Sheehan noted that many people may be surprised to find that they meet the definition of being obese in this country.
"More people are going to meet that requirement, I think is kind of what we're getting at," said Sheehan. He suggested people search on the Internet a body mass calculator. People can put their height and weight into the calculator and it will provide a number which tells them if they meet the obesity requirement.
For more information about the vaccine, please visit https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.