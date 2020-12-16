DuBOIS — Though it's exciting news that the Pfizer vaccine is on its way to frontline employees of Penn Highland Healthcare, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said COVID-19-positive cases are still on the rise within the healthcare system's service area.
"We still need the cooperation of everyone out there for the vaccine to have the effect we hope it will have for healthcare workers and our patients, as well as our communities," said Sheehan during Wednesday's media teleconference. "This will take time. It takes time to develop immunity. Number one, and number two, it's going to take time to vaccinate the number of individuals that will be required to make it safe, to do the things that we want to do and get our hospitals back to operating in a more normal capacity situation."
PHH announced Wednesday that the six-hospital health system will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at PHH DuBois, PHH Elk and PHH Huntingdon. On Friday, approximately 240 PHH DuBois staff in the Emergency Department, ICU, and Cardiovascular ICU and Lung Center will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Sheehan provided a system-wide COVID-19 data update as of Tuesday morning.
"These change sometimes hourly," said Sheehan. "We had 97 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients receiving care within Penn Highlands facilities, with three of those on ventilators and several others on a device called a Vapotherm or a bypass for respiratory support."
Sheehan said the recent statistics represent a nearly 25 percent increase for the last several weeks, approximately 80 patients that were within PHH facilities, he said.
"As you can see, we are still trending upward," said Sheehan. "Keep in mind that hospitalizations tend to lag behind numbers of new infections by one to two weeks. Fifteen percent of all COVID-19 tests that have come from Penn Highlands, to date, have taken place just this last week with 27,340 COVID-19 tests administered since the start of the pandemic with 2,730, or about 10 percent of those being positive since the start."
Sheehan said some of the positives do represent the same individual possibly being retested.
"We need our community to be reminded that we have come very close to our system's capacity in recent weeks," said Sheehan. "For folks who don't think it's necessary to practice social distancing, avoid group gatherings, or wear masks when they go out, we need to offer a very real reminder that daily emergencies still continue. Daily traumas and medical emergencies, they can happen at any moment. It adds stress to our hospitals, and I especially think about this as the snow starts to fall today and we are surrounded by many large interstates. People need to think about how they can help make sure everyone, including themselves, get the care they might need in an emergency. Putting on a mask and avoiding crowds can help with that.
"Now is not the time to let our guard down, and we have to continue this, unfortunately for a few more months," said Sheehan. "The safety of our patients and our staff is always our highest priority here. And while our staff has been focused on caring for patients, we've been focused on caring for those employees and their care of our patients to accomplish this. Our pharmacy supply chain and other teams have done great work in securing a quantity of vaccines for the first phase of frontline workers."
