DuBOIS — Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes. Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force said there is no harm in wearing a mask and doing so could be of some benefit.
"The coronavirus is a primarily a respiratory droplet virus, and that's how it spreads," said Sheehan during a weekly teleconference. "We're in the grocery store together. I happen to be sick and don't realize it and I sneeze. When I attempt to block that sneeze with my hand, I don't do such a good job and disperse the virus throughout. If I have a mask on, while the inside of that mask may be a little uncomfortable after I sneeze into it, it protects others. That really is the theory behind using these masks."
Sheehan said there are many templates available on the internet to aid individuals to make their own masks.
"My wife was showing me how to make one out of a T-shirt so yes, we should be doing this," said Sheehan.
Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman noted Wolf has asked the public to specifically wear a cloth mask.
"The masks that healthcare workers are using, in most cases, are a higher grade of materials and we must preserve those for a surge of potential COVID-19 cases in our communities," said Norman. "And as we've mentioned many times, there is a limited supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) and we're doing our best to conserve that. I would heed the advice of the governor and the advice of Dr. Sheehan to wear a cloth mask and there are homemade versions of that that you can obtain."
"The way we're all pulling through this pandemic is by doing things for one another and like I just described, a cloth mask may not protect you, most likely will not protect you from inhaling ... the coronavirus is, I believe, 0.3 microns large, if anybody wants to look that up. That's pretty small and it can pass through cotton."
What a cloth mask does do is "protect your neighbor," said Sheehan. "You're doing good things for your community when you wear these masks. There are ideas, there's nothing certainly proven or disproven in this area, but I can tell you that it's the right thing to do unless we find out otherwise."