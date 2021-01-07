DuBOIS — An update about the distribution of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine and future phases was provided by Penn Highlands Healthcare officials at Thursday's media teleconference.
At the last teleconference in mid-December, PHH was hours away from receiving their very first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We're very happy to share that the rollout of the first phase of deployed vaccines went smoothly and successfully," PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said Thursday. He said that the healthcare system has given out nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Andrew Kurtz, PharmD, RPh, director for retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead for PHH, said that employees at all six PHH hospitals have had the opportunity to obtain the first dose of the vaccine.
"We're extremely happy that so many have done so," said Kurtz.
"As we proceed through each phase, it is going to take months to complete — not only here in our region, but across the entire country," said Norman.
Norman said that the future vaccine phases, established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, are still very much evolving and changing.
Those phases set forth are as follows:
Phase 1A: Healthcare personnel, including hospitals, long-term care facilities and EMS. This is the current phase.
Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers, first responders, firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector, as well as childcare workers.
Phase 1C: All other essential workers, workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety and public health workers.
"Please keep in mind as I read all of those classifications, this is a very big category of people and includes tens of thousands of people in our service area," said Norman.
"You're going to hear a very important point from us today, that it is going to take all of us working together to keep each other safe and for this vaccination plan to work smoothly and efficiently for our communities," said Norman. "There are more than half a million people in the areas we serve. It's inevitable for many logistical reasons to take months to get through each of these phases, group by group."
Norman noted that PHH's vaccination team has been preparing for this for months.
"As these vaccine phases open up, we need to ask our communities to understand that this will take an extended period of time," Norman said. "There is a lot our team is coordinating for our region, while we're continuously waiting further shipments of more vaccines."
Norman also said that there is a limited amount of vaccine available to PHH, and that affects how they move through the phases and how quickly they can do so.
"We understand how many folks out there are eager to receive it, which we're really glad to see," said Norman, noting that PHH is extremely appreciative because some of the local EMS personnel have volunteered to help administer vaccines so that together they can get as many members of each phase vaccinated as quickly as they can.
Norman also said that it's essential for the community to continue to practice precautions — wear a face mask in public, wash or sanitize hands frequently, avoid crowds and public spaces, social distance, and get the vaccine when it become available.