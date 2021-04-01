DuBOIS — Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, and Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman addressed specific questions about COVID-19 during this week’s media teleconference.
Are you seeing increases of people dealing with other diseases at a worse rate such as cancer, etc.?
During the height of the pandemic, when some of the routine screening tests were difficult to come by or just not available, they were delayed, said Sheehan. Now, people are starting to get those tests, and in some cases, "these unfortunate diagnosis may be further along than they would have been if they were potentially in earlier by primary care or any sort of specialty physician," he said.
PHH is not unique when it comes to this, noted Sheehan. It's a national issue.
"Certainly in emergency medicine, we're dealing with a very high acuity, our volumes may be down to people still continue to be worried about coming to the emergency room. And they really shouldn't be. It's a safe place," said Sheehan.
But because screenings and routine lab work may not have been done, someone may have new onset diabetes or another ailment, and they show up in the emergency room very sick and sometimes require hospitalization, he said.
"I don't believe that the incidents, or in other words, saying that the number of people developing these types of serious illnesses is higher," said Sheehan. "It's just that we're catching up with the backlog right now and, as a result of the delay, some things like cancers that grow may be larger than they would have been without the pandemic."
Is the demand still exceeding supply for vaccines?
Penn Highlands has been seeing a more consistent amount of vaccines coming in from the Pennsylvania Department of Health over the last several weeks, said Norman.
"However, we're starting to see a decrease in the interest of people in our areas getting the vaccine," said Norman. "One reason for that is a lot of people from Phase 1A have been vaccinated, but we also know there are still thousands of people out there who meet the requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health who, if someone meets the requirements or question if they meet the requirements, they should call the Penn Highlands COVID vaccine info line at 814-503-4735, or individuals can complete the form online and if they meet the requirement of Phase 1A they can be vaccinated and if not, we will put them on the waiting list. They can visit phhealthcare.org/vaccine."
Norman said PHH has just added to their website the ability for people to schedule their own vaccination dates and times.
"We're still adding vaccine clinics by the week due to the continued limited vaccine supply, but are cautiously optimistic this will increase soon," said Norman. "We encourage people from our communities to check out our website weekly for new vaccine locations and times."
Any upticks in COVID-19 positive patients?
"We certainly service a lot of counties throughout our health system, but just as an example is Clearfield's numbers," said Sheehan. "And as recently as two weeks ago, we were down into single digits on daily positives, and we're creeping back up into the mid- to high-40 positive rates a day. And we certainly are starting to see some slow uptick in hospitalization as a result."
Have you heard of any serious vaccination side effects or deaths locally or nationally?
"I would have to refer back to the CDC as far as deaths go. That's not something that I have followed because it really just is not an issue," said Sheehan. "I think that certainly as with any vaccine, that there are risks of an allergic type reaction that can occur."
Side effects are similar to what someone would expect with any other vaccine — tiredness, body aches. That doesn't happen to everybody and it only lasts for most of the day and then people are back to their regular routine.
"So really just a small price to pay to be protected from COVID," said Sheehan.
Do we know how long the vaccine will last? And if people will need to receive a booster or get vaccinated again?
At this point, the answer is no, said Sheehan.
"The studies that are occurring are from folks that had severe COVID illness early on in the pandemic and their antibody levels are being tracked," he said. "It's not a body immune response due to the vaccine, but due to actually having COVID. And so far it's showing that people who had severe disease can be immune possibly up to nine months so far."
With some restrictions being lifted in the near future, do you have any concerns?
"We probably could have returned to less restrictions earlier, but again, that is just dependent on the weakest chain link," said Sheehan. "For example, as we enter less restrictive measures, if you're in a store or a restaurant and somebody's not fully vaccinated and not wearing a mask and practicing all the things that you're supposed to do, that's the weakest link in that situation, and just that one link can cause the whole chain to fail. So yes we can, but it is dependent upon everyone else to follow the rules."
If people have received a vaccine, do you think it's necessary for them to wear a mask in public?
At this point, the answer is yes, said Sheehan, because there are still unvaccinated people. He also said the vaccine is not 100 percent effective.
"If you are in a setting where everybody else is vaccinated and nobody else is at risk, then I think, it is appropriate, let your mask guard down a little bit, but that has to be in the setting of not putting anyone else at danger," said Sheehan. "And the more folks we get vaccinated, the more frequently we'll be able to do that."