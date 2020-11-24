DuBOIS — Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader for Penn Highlands Healthcare, discussed what the distribution process may look like when a vaccine is released to the public.
“This has not been fully decided yet,” said Sheehan during last week’s media teleconference. “In general, I would say that the most vulnerable and at-risk populations are going to be getting access to the vaccine first. That’s what we believe is going to happen. But again, it has not been decided.”
Sheehan said eventually everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it when available.
“But as we talked about, it will most likely be ruled out for different cohorts of individuals at different times,” said Sheehan.
When asked if he thinks the vaccine will be mandatory, Sheehan said a vaccine cannot be made mandatory for the most part in the United States.
“And what I would urge you to do is go out and get vaccinated once the data comes out and shows that this vaccine is safe and effective,” said Sheehan.
Sheehan was asked why the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are not listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website when there’s been documentation that they have patients at a certain hospital.
“So we, we meaning the hospitals, every hospital in the state, are required to electronically upload data to the state on a daily basis,” said Sheehan. “And earlier in the pandemic it was frankly, it was a couple of times a day until they increased that requirement. So I can’t tell you why it’s not showing up. That would be more questions to ask the Department of Health, but that’s how we transmit our data. And I can’t answer for the state.”
PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman was asked how the health system is helping the staff cope with the increased stress and anxiety of caring for COVID-19 patients, as well as other patients in the hospital.
“Yes, we’re very concerned for our staff right now because they’re all working very hard,” said Norman. “Our executive team meet weekly, and this is one of the ongoing topics for discussion. To show our staff our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to our patients, we have been providing free appreciation meals while following all our safety protocols. And just last week, we celebrated with honors given to many of our employees across systems as part of our quarterly reward and recognition program.”
Another question was how many patients can be treated in the COVID-19 units.
“Well, the COVID-19 units they can fluctuate in size,” said Sheehan. “There’s a lot of factors that go into that. One of the main ones is the acuity of patients. So, is it four people on ventilators, 10 people on ventilators or nobody on ventilators. That requires a different level of nursing care and equipment. So I don’t have a definitive number, but they are all expandable and we have capacity at this point.”
Hospitals in the six-hospital health system which have dedicated COVID-19 units include PH DuBois, PH Clearfield and PH Huntingdon. However, PHH can care for COVID-19 patients at each of the hospitals.
Sheehan was also asked where the bulk of COVID-19 patients have been coming from, for example, a particular living facility, such as a prison or nursing home.
“I think where we have seen most of our outbreaks, and this varies community to community and from time to time, certainly where in some of our counties, there’s state prisons and other large institutions,” said Sheehan. “But in general, for the fall, I can tell you that most of our positive cases are coming from gatherings of individuals without social distancing and without mask wearing — and often involve alcohol intake which makes it easier to forget about the six foot rule. But there is no one particular location that they’re coming from. And I would say most likely right now, it is community spread.”
When asked if he thinks the flu will be worse this year, Sheehan said healthcare providers have not seen much at this point.
“That’s pretty well-dispersed information once it does begin to hit the state there’s notices that get sent out that most providers can see that influenza’s starting to increase throughout the state,” said Sheehan. “What I can tell you is that in the southern hemisphere they just went through their flu season. They actually had less cases than they normally do, because it turns out the same things that keep you from spreading COVID-19 also keep you from spreading influenza, so people wearing masks, and paying attention to things like that. That’s believed to be the reason why the flu season in general in the southern hemisphere has been mild, and there’s no reason to think that it couldn’t be the same here.”