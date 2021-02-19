DuBOIS — Statistical data regarding COVID-19 testing and the vaccine were highlighted at Thursday’s media teleconference hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare.
In his opening comments, PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman noted that this month marks a year since the start of the pandemic in the United States, while PHH introduced the media conferences in March 2020 to keep the public informed.
“This past year, as always, our highest priority has been the safety of our patients and staff,” said Norman. “That’s how the hospitals, clinics and other facilities remain today, and we are here to care for the patients and residents of our communities.”
Since Jan. 1, 2021, PHH has processed 7,000 COVID-19 tests, with 900 of them positive.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our supply chain team has worked tirelessly to acquire personal protective equipment, to keep our staff and patients safe,” he said. “We continue to have a large supply of PPE and we track each piece of equipment on a weekly basis. As one example of our PPE supply, we have more than 1.5 billion latex gloves in our various inventories across our hospitals.”
As of early this week, since December, PHH has held 110 vaccination clinics, said Norman, noting that the six-hospital health care system was one of the first in the country to receive and to administer the vaccine.
Penn Highlands Healthcare has administered approximately 23,000 first and second doses to individuals in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A, including healthcare workers across a variety of healthcare businesses and to individuals 65 years old and older, said Norman.
Approximately 70 percent of PHH employees have voluntarily received the vaccine, Norman said.
“Compared to other health systems, this percentage is higher than the average that’s being reported across the country,” said Norman. “Up until the past two weeks, system-wide, we were receiving an average of about 1,500 vaccine doses per week. However, each week, especially in the last two weeks, we’ve been beginning to see higher quantities arrive. This has enabled us to increase the number of vaccine clinics we’ve been hosting, which is very, very positive.”
Andrew Kurtz, system director for retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead for PHH, explained that with the addition of the groups to Phase 1A, PHH is estimating that there are approximately 100,000 people in these groups across their primary service area.
“As you’re aware, after we vaccinated healthcare workers, we moved to individuals age 75 and older,” said Kurtz. “That’s because data was showing the patients over age 70 are the most vulnerable to infection that can lead to mortality, which is why they were our first priority to get vaccinated. We’re wrapping up this age group now and are moving to people 65 and older, and those who are aged 16 to 64 with a medical condition.”
The Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Line, 814-503-4735, is being staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by PHH employees, said Kurtz.
“For two weeks, we have been taking calls from people who are 65 and older, and those who are 16 to 64 with a chronic medical condition to be put on a wait list and/or based on availability to be scheduled for a vaccine,” said Kurtz. “Starting next week, we’re opening COVID-19 vaccine scheduling to all of Phase 1A. We are very happy to be receiving greater quantities of vaccine so we can move from group to group and phase to phase a lot faster.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare-employed and independent primary care physicians are directly calling and scheduling patients in the appropriate phase and age group to schedule their vaccine, or the public may call the vaccine line to be put on the list.