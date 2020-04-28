DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare officials discussed Tuesday the Pennsylvania Department of Health's announcement to allow hospitals to resume elective admissions and surgeries, effective immediately.
On Monday afternoon, the state health department released new guidelines allowing elective surgeries and procedures to resume at hospitals as long as a hospital can show it has enough personal protective equipment and meet other conditions.
The guidelines are in line with those released by the American Hospital Association, American College of Surgeons, and other groups, said state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf had ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures in an effort to preserve hospital capacity and medical supplies.
"This is great news for our patients," PHH Chief Financial Officer Mark Norman said during a telephone news conference. "We're optimistic that most importantly this will enable us to give our communities the care they need. We're also hopeful that this will help us turn the corner in terms of bringing back our patient volumes."
Reiterating a point PHH officials have made in recent weeks, Norman said PHH is fortunate that their five-hospital system and the communities they serve still have not seen a surge of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
"In fact, while we were the first health system in the region to establish a dedicated COVID-19 unit, effective tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, we are transitioning that floor back to its previous function," said Norman. "Any future inpatients whose COVID results are pending or are confirmed COVID-19 patients will be kept separate from other patients. We will continue to utilize the same safety precautions that have been implemented."
As for current operations between traditional in-person appointments and virtual visits using the MyHealthNow app, PHH's volume is currently around 65 percent of their typical pre-pandemic volume, Norman said.
"In recent post-visit surveys, many patients have commented that they've observed all the precautions and the safety measures we put in place, and that they appreciate how safe they've felt when they've come to visit our facilities," said Norman. "For our organization, it's been positive to receive this documented feedback that patients are noticing all that we're doing to keep them safe during the pandemic."
This week throughout Penn Highlands, Norman said they have invited all of their employees across the system to wear yellow as a symbol of their "shared optimism and hope that the pandemic will soon subside," and to encourage the staff to remain positive for their patients and for each other.
In the meantime, Norman said PHH continues to monitor their volumes and staffing levels.
"Our facilities are safe," said Norman. "We also have adequate personal protective equipment to keep our staff and patients safe, and we're open and ready to care for our patients."