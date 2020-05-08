DuBOIS — As communities in the northwest and north-central regions of the state, including Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties, start to reopen Friday it still remains uncertain how Penn Highlands Healthcare will handle bringing back employees who were furloughed several weeks ago due to a decline in elective services and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 15, PHH announced staffing levels across the five-hospital system were being adjusted by approximately 600 employees to ensure the health system’s financial stability and to enable it to continue to care for patients and communities in the long term. More than 60 percent of the adjustments were said to be in the form of furloughs (through May 31), which means those employees can be quickly returned to work as the system’s volumes increase.
Last week, however, the Pennsylvania Department of Health started to allow hospitals across the state to perform elective surgeries and procedures again.
PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, during last week’s teleconference, said that until the healthcare facilities can treat more patients, the furloughed employees will not return.
“Very much like any business, we staff our facilities based on the volumes, so as volumes begin to increase, that will justify more staff and being able to bring back those furloughed employees,” said Norman. “We expect our volumes to return, but realistically we don’t anticipate our volumes to come back to the pre-COVID levels for many months. Keep in mind, we are in an economic downturn and typically when this happens, people put healthcare on the back burner. They have other priorities, such as looking for jobs.”
“We anticipate our volumes to continue, over the next several months, to be lower than anticipated,” said Norman. “We anticipate our volumes to get back to pre-COVID levels probably six to 12 months from now.”
Norman also said PHH expects its net revenue to be down approximately 40 percent for the month of April.
“The decision to allow elective procedures and surgeries is an important one to keep our communities healthy,” said Norman. “We encourage patients to contact their doctors to reschedule or schedule appointments. As Dr. (Russell) Cameron said, we have implemented numerous safety-related precautions. Our hospitals and outpatient facilities are safe. The safety of our patients and staff continues to be our top priority. We’re available to care for our patients.”