DuBOIS — This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facility locations to honor those who lost their lives as well as the courageous survivors of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,” said Jake Maijala, PHH chief human resources officer. “It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic. We also want to acknowledge the tireless and extraordinary efforts put forth by all healthcare workers.”
Penn Highlands extends a special thanks to area landscaping and lawn care businesses for the donation of trees including Deible’s Lawn Care, Evergreen Landscaping and Lawn Care, Paradise Lawns and Landscaping, RP Lawn Care & Landscaping, Lakeside Landscaping, and Martins Garden Center.
The tree planting ceremony schedule:
Plantings at PH Brookville, PH Clearfield, PH Huntingdon, PH Community Nurses, PH Jefferson Manor, PH Physician Network were held Tuesday.
PH DuBois, Thursday, 11:30 a.m., right side of Hospital Avenue, next to parking area for Hahne Cancer Center.
PH Elk, Friday, 1 p.m., front of the old section of the hospital, near front doors, in the circular area where the Virgin Mary statue is standing.
PH Tyrone, Friday, 11:30 a.m., front of hospital, grass inland.