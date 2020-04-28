Penn Highlands Healthcare's five-hospital integrated system is currently not treating any confirmed COVID-19 patients, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of PHH and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, said during Tuesday's telephone news conference.
Also, in Tuesday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties continue to hold steady with the number of COVID-19 cases reported.
Clearfield County remains unchanged with 11 cases, Jefferson County with four and Elk County with three. Elk County's newest case was reported in Sunday's Department of Health COVID-19 update.
Sheehan said PHH believes that test on Elk County's newest reported case was performed by a different entity rather than their healthcare facility.
"Right now, the tests performed by our Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities total 1,143 ordered tests with 26 positives, 94 percent of those tests have returned results," said Sheehan. "We're seeing turnaround times of one to five days and I have about 2,500 swabs available for use."
PHH has hospitals located in Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Elk County and Huntingdon.
The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 399, 148 in Elk County and 308 in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health.
As of today statewide, there have been 1,716 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 1,214 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 43,264. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the Tuesday report:
— Clarion County reported one additional case, bringing the total to 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County remains the same with 62 cases. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 93 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with five reported cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 165,824 patients have tested negative in the state to date.