DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking volunteers to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which will be scheduled throughout the region in the coming days and weeks.
Both clinical and non-clinical volunteers are needed for duties to include vaccine administration, check-in, registration, scheduling second doses, data entry and traffic flow control.
If you are able to volunteer and have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, you will be offered a vaccine at the clinic.
Anyone interested in volunteering should call Penn Highlands Healthcare at 814-375-3901 or email Phhfunddevelopment@phhealthcare.org.