DuBOIS — With the recent increase of confirmed cases located throughout the Penn Highlands Healthcare service area, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH COVID-19 Task Force leader, during Thursday's media teleconference, urged the public to not become complacent.
"We continue to monitor the local COVID-19 numbers," said Sheehan, who is also the PHH Medical Director of Emergency Medicine. "And we can, of course, continue to track our own COVID-related statistics on a daily basis and share them with our leadership on a daily basis.
"The nation and state are experiencing numbers that are frankly record setting, and it is important that everyone follows precautions, especially with the winter and the holidays around the corner," said Sheehan. "I'm concerned for our community's safety. I have to be clear that this is not the time to become relaxed. We strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid large group gatherings. If you must meet, consider alternatives, like meeting outside around a fire and wearing masks, even when around family members."
PHH was the first health system in the region to establish a dedicated COVID-19 unit.
"Late last spring, we transitioned back, through the previous week, closed the unit and transitioned it back to previous function, as the numbers began to decrease, and it was no longer needed," said Sheehan. "However, due to rising volumes, we reopened our COVID-19 unit. This occurred last week. Patients in this unit are placed in negative pressure rooms and isolated inside a closed-off secure section of the hospital. Our staff don additional Personal Protective Equipment for everyone's safety."
Over the summer, PHH ordered their own COVID-19 testing equipment, and those machines arrived in late October, Sheehan said.
"These test results are returning in less than 24 hours, and in some cases, can return in approximately one hour," said Sheehan. "To date, including tests we’ve sent to outside testing labs, Penn Highlands Healthcare has tested approximately 15,000 patients throughout our system since the start of the pandemic.
"Penn Highlands continues to ramp up the ability to perform in-house testing," he said. "We continue to monitor volumes, staffing levels. We have adequate Personal Protective Equipment, ICU beds, and ventilators to keep our staff and patients safe. Our supply chain management team continually monitors our PPE inventory levels. Thankfully, our inventory levels are higher than they were at the start of the pandemic."
Sheehan noted that all of PHH physician practices remain open, and they continue to care for patients.
"And I have to take this opportunity to remind our patients that you must continue to seek out healthcare," said Sheehan. "There was data and studies conducted that showed the harm of not seeking out that healthcare and prolonging it. We want to make sure that we provide a safe environment for everyone to come to and continue to be able to receive health care."
Sheehan reminded the community that the free MyHealthNow app is available. This app gives patients the ability to use their phones or computers to see more than 200 of PHH's primary care providers, specialists, physical therapists, and behavioral health providers virtually. MyHealthNow is federally recognized as private and secure.
"Thousands of Penn Highlands patients have utilized this app. This is certainly a valuable resource for our community and patients," said Sheehan.
PHH has also reenacted their parking lot waiting rooms.
"Patients can report for their in-person doctor's appointment straight from their car, rather than sit in a waiting room, thereby reducing the risk of exposure by close contact," he said. "As a reminder, Penn Highlands has implemented more than two dozen additional safety precautions that are placed across our system."
Some of those include:
- The restricted visitation is in place across our system. PHH is allowing a support person and will continue to reevaluate visitation on a regular basis.
- Temperature checks, overall screening for employees, patients, and support persons.
- Required mask wearing for all.
- Additional cleaning protocols. PHH continues to be safe for their patients.
"Finally, we want to reemphasize how important it is for everyone to continue to seek out and receive health care," said Sheehan. "I just want to reiterate that. We need to continue to seek out healthcare. As an emergency room physician, I saw many unfortunate cases of people presenting too late with their healthcare issue."