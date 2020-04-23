PUNXSUTAWNEY — To combat the feeling of isolation caused by the stay-at-home order, Community Action has started a Phone-a-Friend program to encourage interaction between volunteers and seniors.
A few weeks ago, Samantha Schrecengost, senior corps retired seniors volunteer program director, started thinking about senior isolation and how to help. She said many seniors have family who have moved away, or their friends have died over the years. This can lead to a lack of communication and depression, especially now, she said.
“During this time, I started thinking the biggest problem among seniors is isolation,” Schrecengost said. “During this time, I thought it’s worse than ever. People close to you can’t visit you.”
The biggest concern Schrecengost has for the program is making sure it reaches those who need to receive the phone calls. The volunteers will do more than just call to talk. They will also check in with seniors about any concerns they have or resources they might need help getting.
Those who would like to receive a friendly phone call can contact her office at 814-938-3302 ext. 236 or by email at volunteer@jccap.org.
If a volunteer hears a concern they do not know how to address, they can reach back out to Community Action for guidance.
Community Action has had volunteers of all ages reach out for the program, and have been accepting volunteers who wouldn’t typically meet the age criteria for their programs.
“Everybody is just as isolated as somebody who is homebound,” Schrecengost said. “You might be 13 years old and be very lonely at this point. You might be struggling with home school and need someone to reach out to you.”
Both parties benefit from the phone calls, Schrecengost said. The volunteers get to call and talk to someone, and seniors will have someone to talk to and check on them.