BROOKVILLE — They often touch their clients as they help them to perform an exercise correctly to get the best outcome for the patient but with the threat of COVID-19 looming, physical therapists are changing how they do things.
Nicole Santoriello, clinical director at Phoenix Rehab in Brookville, says while they are still doing in-house and at-home sessions they are taking precautions.
“We change how we schedule of course. We’re only allowing so many people in our buildings at a time and we’ve had to change how we schedule people. We’ve rearranged our treatment areas...the beds are spaced out. As it comes to therapists, I kind of leave it to my patients; most of them are okay with us still touching them. That’s why they’re in here versus doing Telehealth. There are standards that are based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as far as our cleaning, using gloves; we’re all wearing masks. We’re asking our patients to all wear masks in the clinic so that protects both them and us.”
She said she has some patients who are very clear that they want the therapist to practice social distancing and Santoriello says that’s fine. “We’re taking every precaution so the patients that are healthy enough that they can come in to see us, we can still put our hands on them if we need to.”
They are doing “lots and lots of cleaning and hand washing and gloves and sanitizing and all of that,” she said, noting that the therapist is the only one a patient will come in contact with currently.
These recommended strictures are not the only things Phoenix Rehab in Brookville has done to combat the spread of coronavirus. Santoriello said they don’t have any magazines in the waiting rooms and “there’s no pens anywhere. “Anything you could think of to decrease patients’ exposure, we have done. We are still considered essential so for a lot of those patients they absolutely need the touch, and the same thing in the home, as long as we’re following standard procedures as far as using personal protective equipment we’re okay to do that.
“It’s not our normal. I used to do home health for years but this is totally different. We have a great corporate office that has done all these trainings and kind of set our guidelines as far as you know we’re not taking anything into the clinic or into the home assessments – no equipment is going other than gloves, something to write with. Anything we do take with us, it has to be sanitized. I have different shoes that I wear, and then I clean them in between places. I have a different mask for everywhere I go, lots and lots and lots of gloves and sanitizers. I bring cleaner with me,” she said.
“I would say most of us that are PTs, we wanted to become therapists to help people and sometimes that means that, unfortunately, we might be put in positions that challenge our comfort levels a little bit but these people do need us and do still need the care, so we’re lucky our company has figured out ways that we can still get them that care even during this time.”
The extra steps that are being taken to keep both the physical therapists and the patients safe, have taken more time. Santoriello said there has been “lots of cleaning, lots of laundry,” adding that while she has always worried about cleanliness and such while working in home health for years, “it’s just different” now.
There’s also some question on what exactly to do. Questions like: Where do I clean this stuff? Do I put it in my car? She is trying to figure it out the same as everyone is in this new normal.
“I live very close to my clinic so I go home and change clothes after the home visit before I go back to the clinic and leave everything there. So for something that should take an hour, all of a sudden it’s taking much longer, but luckily we’re still staffed to be able to do that even if it is taken up a little bit longer. I think as we continue doing it, it’s something that we’ll get better at as well. We have great patients, you know, most of them so far are patients that I’ve been previously treating and they’re great to us too and they’re kind of happy to help us learn this, and navigate this whole new thing, because it’s new to everybody. It’s been it’s been interesting so we are lucky we’re still able to do the in-clinic with the changes to make sure everybody’s safe and healthy. We can adhere to everything,” as well as with the in-home and then the Telehealth visits.