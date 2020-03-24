MECHANICSBURG — In an effort to continue combating the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf issued an updated directive Monday that closed all K-12 schools in the state, as well as all non-essential businesses, for another two weeks.
In conjunction with that directive, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) released a statement of its own Monday pertaining to the remaining state playoffs/championships for winter sports and current spring sports season.
In its release, the PIAA said, “The start of spring sports is postponed another two weeks and the possible re-start of the winter championships will continue to be on hold. No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time. PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.
“As we navigate through this difficult time, we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the PIAA to postpone the 2020 PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University on Thursday, March 12 during the second day of the Class AAA event.
The the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball Championships, which were into the quarterfinal round.