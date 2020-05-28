BROOKVILLE — The Pinecrest Country Club is the sight of a new Disc Golf League being started by a small group of players, and the three guys responsible for the construction of the entire course.
Jake Leadbetter, Evan Akin and Brian McDonald have all been playing disc golf for many years when they began talking about the possibility of putting their own course in. Leadbetter worked at Pinecrest Country Club when discussions of the possible course began in November 2018.
The course is on a lot of land that was essentially unused space by the club, but was needed for the pump house and irrigation system. Leadbetter contacted the owners about the possible course.
“Ultimately, we just wanted to bring something into this area that wasn’t here yet, and this was a great spot,” Leadbetter said.
The course is a low impact project, with the three only having to install baskets and tee pads. The course utilizes a lot of pre-existing pathways that were made for maintenance.The group approached local businesses about sponsoring tee signs, and listed the businesses on the signs at each site.
They agreed something they were frustrated by at other courses was lack of signage or confusion on where to go from one hole to the next. They tried to have clear signage and maps showing the path of the course at each hole.
“The one thing we’ve always been frustrated with is when we go to other courses and they lack either signage, or some type of general idea of where you’re going,” Leadbetter said. “We tried to make that one of our priorities.”
They are also registered with apps for easy access. The course can be found on UDisc, or on Discgolfcoursereviewer.com. The league and course activities are also posted to the Facebook group Jefferson County Disc Golf Club.
“Once we got to this point, we thought we were ready to take another step. It’s been close to a year, and we felt we had a product that we are going to continually work on,” Leadbetter said.
The three had been planning to start a tournament on the course, but the coronavirus put a stop to that. The next best thing was to start the disc golf league to get some people out and playing on the course regularly.
Right now, Leadbetter, Akin, and McDonald are the only people doing upkeep on the course. They are hoping as interest grows in the sport and course, they will be able to get a few more people out working on the course.
“Originally we started out with nine holes due to costs, and we figured that’d be a lot easier to sell to the club than 18. They have shown interest in building another nine to make it 18,” Leadbetter said.
They are also hoping the league will provide them with feedback from members on what could be made better about the course.
“The ultimate goal is to grow the sport and help it emerge and show people how fun this can be, but also laid back,” Leadbetter said.