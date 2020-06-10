PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chapter of Pink Heals conducted their first home visit to support a local man fighting a battle with cancer.
Thomas Reesman recently started chemotherapy for stage four colon cancer. His children have a fundraiser set up for Saturday, and reached out to the Pink Heals group for help at the fundraiser.
“I saw what they did for the two kids, and I wondered if they did it for other types of cancer. Matt said they do it for men, women, children, terminal illness, long-term illness. I asked him if he would be interested in just bringing the truck out to the benefit Saturday,” Randi Deitman said.
She and her siblings Rachel Guyer, Mable Elder and Thomas Reesman Jr. have set up the home visit and the following benefit to help Reesman, their father. When Reesman first reached out to Pink Heals, she wasn’t expecting a home visit. Matt Strouse offered to make a home visit after talking with Deitman.
Deitman said she thought her father would like it because he had been a member with Dayton Fire Hall for many years.
“That’s why Dayton Fire Company led the parade. He held an office, he was a member of fire police, and a volunteer firefighter for many years,” Deitman said.
Eric Aquino from the Slate Belt Chapter made the trip back to Punxsutawney to be part of the chapter’s first home visit. Aquino brought the Slate Belt Pink Heals truck to Punxsutawney last fall for a visit with two children.
Strouse and Aquino gave Reeseman a pink air pack and a blanket during the visit. Reeseman and his family were all given the opportunity to sign the inside of the truck, as the outside still has to be painted pink.