DuBOIS — Planet Fitness in DuBois will reopen Friday, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen.
In a statement released Thursday by Planet Fitness, corporate employees have been working closely with the franchisee in the DuBois area in accordance with local officials to reopen Friday.
"At Planet Fitness, the safety of our team and members is our top priority, as we begin to execute a thoughtful and phased reopening approach," the statement said. "In doing so, we are taking a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our team members and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reducing physical touch points in the club, and more."
"Now more than ever it’s important to stay active, in order to stay healthy, and we look forward to safely and responsibly welcoming our members back to Planet Fitness," the statement said.