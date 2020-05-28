DuBOIS — Planet Fitness in DuBois has not yet announced a reopening date, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen.
“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our team and members is our top priority and we are working closely with our local franchisees to determine a reopening date with that in mind,” said Zirlen. “As we begin to execute a thoughtful and phased reopening approach, we will take a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our team members and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reducing physical touch points in the club, and more. Now more than ever it’s important to stay active, in order to stay healthy, and we look forward to safely and responsibly welcoming our members back to Planet Fitness.”