DuBOIS — The 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team which was originally scheduled to come to DuBois on June 5 as part of the “Stand Beside Her” tour presented by Major League Baseball has been postponed over the coronavirus.
“We have been in conversation with the United States Women’s Softball Team and I’m sorry to have to announce that the exhibition doubleheader that the U.S. Olympic team was going to play has been postponed,” said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The tour was to serve as an opportunity for the WNT to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008. In March, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were officially postponed until 2021.
Suplizio said the city has been in talks with the softball team organization about possibly rescheduling the event for late fall or next year.
“No one knows exactly where that’s going right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they’re not committing to it yet, but we are having several talks and we’ve been in contact with them to try to make that happen,” Suplizio said. “I know we were all excited about them coming. Hopefully, we can put this pandemic behind us in the near future and make things like this happen once again.”
Information regarding refunds or the ability to be issued tickets automatically for the rescheduled date will be announced at a later date and emailed to all ticket buyers.