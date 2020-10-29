DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.