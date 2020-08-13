The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) has been and continues to monitor the changing landscape in education as schools deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. While we value the music and educational experiences our fests, festivals and Music Performance Assessments (MPAs) provide our students, we have to first and foremost acknowledge the health and safety of members, students and their families.
The PMEA State Board has approved the suspension of all in-person student events for the 2020-21 school year for the safety of the students, members and all others involved. This includes the PMEA District, Region and All-State festivals, District level fests and Music Performance Assessments (adjudication). The safety of our students and members is paramount and, as these events involve students from multiple schools and school districts from throughout the Commonwealth, it is essential to PMEA to limit any potential risk of COVID infection.
PMEA stands behind the value of a quality arts education for all students. As such, the association continues to support music educators and students in Pennsylvania with enhanced professional development, open forums, and advocacy work. PMEA reminds educators, parents, students, and decision makers that preliminary results from a study on COVID-19 and aerosol distribution show music can be made safely provided the necessary precautions are taken. (For complete information please visit: https://www.nfhs.org/articles/unprecedented-international-coalition-led-by-performing-arts-organizations-to-commission-covid-19-study/)
PMEA will be holding a virtual conference and All-State event in the spring and will assist the PMEA districts in hosting their own virtual events, should they choose to do so. We are working hard to help make this year as musical as it can be within the confines that we find ourselves.
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is a statewide nonprofit organization of over 4,500 members, dedicated to promoting the musical development of all Pennsylvanians. The present membership evolved from a small group of band directors dating from 1933. Today, the organization includes those engaged in music instruction at all levels, from preschool through college and university, as well as those in the music industry, merchandising and publishing. The organization promotes and supports quality music education, learning and performance as well as promoting and supporting music education in schools and communities. PMEA is affiliated with The National Association for Music Education, NAfME.
Please contact PMEA President Phil Stattel, phil.stattel@pmea.net with any questions.