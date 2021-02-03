DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update on the Declaration of Disaster Emergency at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
Arbaugh said township Emergency Management Director Larry Bickel has been working closely with Penn Highlands Healthcare with regard to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.
“They are potentially looking for a mass vaccination site for the summer,” said Arbaugh. “Larry has been working with them (PHH) and the state on identifying possible locations. Unfortunately, it does seem like the mall location had some issues there with insurance requirements.”
Additionally, the administration of vaccinations are ongoing, said Arbaugh.
“I think all of the first responders that wanted it at least received the first vaccination and have the second vaccination scheduled. So, things are moving along on that front,” said Arbaugh.
ATV/UTV on roadsIn early March 2020, a large group of residents requested that the township open roads for use by all-terrain and utility task vehicles.
The supervisors voted to form a committee to discuss the specifics of what such an ordinance would look like — considering, for instance, required tires, speed limits and inspections. However, due to the pandemic, the issue has been put on hold.
At Monday’s meeting it was noted that someone brought it to Arbaugh’s attention that there is some type of grant available for ATV utilization on roadways, and they were inquiring if it was something that the township could apply for, said Arbaugh.
“We did look into it. It’s not really for signage, it’s more for ... building trails through the woods,” said Arbaugh. “But one of the things we did learn from researching it is that the signage can be free, based upon us putting a request for that. We might not get all of them at once....”