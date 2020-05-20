DuBois Central Catholic seventh- and eighth-grade math and pre-algebra teacher Ashley Eck instructed her pre-algebra students create and solve their own rational equations to encourage social distancing. All of their solutions were either equal to or greater than six. Shown is seventh-grader Raya Bhatti.
