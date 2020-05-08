ST MARYS — Discussion of St. Marys Area High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony highlighted the Zoom meeting of the St. Marys Area School Board this week.
Joe Schlimm, SMAHS principal, said he and Assistant Principal Warren Beck have had meetings with senior class officers concerning 2020 graduation plans.
“We would like to get their input on this,” Schlimm said. “We don’t know what we will be permitted to do yet, but our communication is that there will be something May 29.”
The plan, as of now, is to have a graduation ceremony on the football field or in the parking lot that evening, Schlimm said, coinciding with a parade through town.
Schlimm said administrators have been in touch with local first responders and others for parade plan approvals.
Board President Eric Wonderling asked St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Noel Petrosky about her plans for eighth grade students.
The benefit for the middle school, Petrosky said, is that they are not under the same time constraints as the high school, since high school students will be leaving for college in the fall.
“For us to wait, there is no harm in that,” she said. “We are thinking of doing something in July. If not, we have thought of video taping and streaming speeches and services.”
Petrosky said they have also been working on the PowerPoint with eighth-grade students’ baby pictures, something they do each year.
Wonderling said the board, if they receive any questions about graduation, should direct those to Schlimm and Petrosky.
The board will meet again at 7 p.m. Monday evening, again via Zoom.