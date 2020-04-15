CLARION – Despite some necessary changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County Jail officials seem to be committed to keeping life for inmates as routine as possible.
“We’re using technology for a lot of things just to help our inmates continue to have the same everyday [services] that they’ve had for the past 20 years,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said.
In his report to members of the prison board during their online meeting last Thursday, Hornberger noted that, as of April 9, the Paint Township facility had a population of 68 inmates.
“The population is slowly going down, which is good timing because of everything with COVID-19,” he said, adding that the number of new arrests has declined in recent weeks. “Everything’s just on hold for now unless it’s a severe offense.”
According to Hornberger, fewer inmates in the jail means that social distancing protocol is easier to control.
“We’re very fortunate to have a small jail to begin with [that’s] divided into six different blocks,” he said. Hornberger noted further with only 15 to 18 inmates per block, congestion in the common room at any one time is naturally kept to a minimum. “At any given time, I’m seeing maybe eight to 10 people out in the room together.”
Due to an ongoing visitation ban spurred by the coronavirus, inmates have even less opportunity to be in contact with the outside world.
Reporting that there have been no complaints from the public regarding the visitation ban, Hornberger also explained that measures have been taken to inform inmates of ongoing news and to provide contact with family members.
Along with the availability of television access in most of the common rooms, Hornberger meets regularly with inmates in each cell block to keep them abreast of the situation.
“We’re trying to keep them all updated,” Hornberger said.
He also pointed out that the jail’s phone vendor, GTL, has provided each prisoner with two additional five-minute phone calls per week at no cost.
“Since we don’t have visitation...we’re offering them free phone calls so they can keep in touch with their families,” Hornberger said.
Regarding the availability of health and rehabilitation services, Hornberger said that while the jail’s full-time counselor continues to meet with inmates, representatives from outside agencies, and even doctors, meet with inmates online.
“So it’s still going on the same as usual, but we’re using a lot more technology rather than face-to-face time,” he said, noting that inmates are still taken to the hospital as necessity dictates.
Should a prisoner require travel or transfer from the jail to another facility, Hornberger continued, proactive measures — such as taking temperatures — are conducted before and after each trip.
“We don’t want them to leave here sick,” he said, noting that the Clarion County Jail has had no inmate exposure to COVID-19. In fact, he added, three inmates were transported to state prison last Wednesday without incident. “It’s not only our jail; everyone is looking for alternatives to make things happen the way they always did.”
Hornberger said that if coverage of the pandemic has caused any major concerns among inmates, it has to do with how the virus could affect release dates.
“They’ve been seeing on TV where some of the bigger counties have been releasing a lot of inmates,” he said, noting that no inmates have been released from the Clarion facility due to COVID-19.
When asked further about the possibility of early release for prisoners, Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton said that given the current inmate population size, and the fact that new arrests are low, that there’s no reason to shorten sentences at this time.
“In talking with the warden and the district attorney, I don’t think it’s necessary at this time,” Seidle-Patton said of the possibility of early releases. “I think things are being handled very well at the jail and everything seems to be under control.”
When it comes to supplies at the jail, Hornberger reported the only shortage to date has been hand sanitizer for the inmates.
“We still have some available, but they say the best thing to use is soap and water and we have plenty of soap and water,” he said.
Overall, he added, the inmates seem to be taking the current situation in great stride and are doing their part.
“Everyone’s willing to work together,” he said. “As a community, we’re doing very well.”