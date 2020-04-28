BROCKWAY — BC3 @ Brockway in May will hold a virtual open house intended to introduce prospective students to its eight programs, its savings compared to Pennsylvania’s public four-year universities and BC3’s region-wide highest salary-to-cost ratio.
BC3, ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for 2020 by BestColleges.com, will hold BC3 @ Brockway’s virtual open house at 2 p.m. May 11.
Prospective students can register for the event at bc3.edu/open-house, and can apply free to BC3 from May 8 to May 17 at bc3.edu/apply.
During the virtual open house, BC3 representatives can answer questions about BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., program, financial aid, flexible course scheduling options, how 70 percent of BC3 graduates are debt-free and about BC3 @ Brockway’s affordable transfer and career programs.