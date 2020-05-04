DuBOIS — Pentz Run Youth Services teens are reflecting on some of the quarantine activities and staff support they’ve enjoyed recently.
Director Debbie Gregori said she sat with the youth in a group, asking them questions provided by the Courier Express, including what Pentz Run staff members have been doing differently during the pandemic. The last names of the youth participating were not provided.
Jacob said, “We do campfires out back. They help with our school schedule so everyone can get it done.”
Mackenzie added, “We are going outside as much as possible. We don’t think we are going to have fun, but then they make us go out, and we end up having fun without even knowing it.”
Staff members also developed a “COVID-19 schedule,” which includes always giving the youth something to do.
Falicia said she has enjoyed going on walks, while Evelyn said she is grateful for the staff members working overtime just to be with them.
Kendra said, “We’ve been having fun groups and painting classes, watching movies.”
Other responses included mention of staff members making extra dinners and baked goods, having a sing along, offering cards or ice cream and playing board games.
When asked why having that extra social interaction is so important, the youth of Pentz Run said it helps them stay distracted, have better communication and not become overwhelmed during a crisis.
“Some of us don’t have family support, so it’s important to know someone is here to support us,” Evelyn said.
Staff members have also said when quarantined at home, they are lonely and bored, so their spirits are lifted when they come to work, Gregori said.
“I feel blessed to come here to be with the kids every day, when so many other people are isolated at home,” said one staff member.