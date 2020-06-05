DuBOIS –Public Masses will be celebrated the weekend of June 13-14 at St. Catherine of Siena and St. Michael the Archangel churches in DuBois, according to the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer, pastor.
Roman Catholic churches in the area have not celebrated Mass publicly since March 17 due to COVID-19. Recently, Bishop Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Diocese, gave permission for churches to open at partial-capacity and following specific rules.
On June 13-14, St. Catherine Church will offer a 4:30 p.m. Mass Saturday evening and a 10 a.m. Mass Sunday morning. The 4:30 p.m. Mass will be recorded via FacebookLive on the church’s Facebook page. At St. Michael Church, Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday.
This is an abbreviated schedule compared to the past.
“If we need to expand our schedule, we will,” Siefer said. “We need to wait to see before rushing into having five Masses each weekend.” He also asked for everyone’s patience.
For those attending, they will need to follow a few rules. Seating will be spaced apart and limited. One household may sit together as a group, and there should be six feet between groups. Masks are to be worn and those attending should bring their own hand sanitizer, too. Because of the number of seats available, parishioners should arrive early.
Daily Mass will begin again, commencing on Monday, June 8, at 7 a.m. at St. Catherine Church and 8 a.m. at St. Michael Church.