PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic last weekend that gave 2,000 individuals the first round of the Moderna vaccine.
Katie Donald, the hospital’s public relations specialist, said the clinic was open to individuals ages 65 and older and to any individuals in Phase 1A, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
“We administered 2,000 vaccines. Because the vaccines are property of the federal government, clinics are not to restrict the vaccines to people from a certain area. We saw Phase 1A individuals from across the state,” Donald said.
Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents and the Jefferson County Commissioners were also involved in the planning and present the day of the clinic.
Commissioner Jack Matson shared his experience from the day, praising those who worked diligently to move people through the clinic efficiently.
“My takeaway from that was just how patient everybody was and how quickly everyone adapted to what we saw out there,” Matson said. “The organizers pulled them in, got the doors opened, and got people inside as fast as they could… Just the patience everyone had, I think there were at least eight people I saw that were over 100 years of age. Standing out in that cold, it just shows you that people are tired of this. They want to get back to normal, I think we all do.”
All those who participated in the clinic will be returning on March 20 to receive their second doses of the vaccine. That clinic will be for second doses only, and will not be open to anyone wanting a first dose, or trying to obtain a second dose from a separate location.
“Our goal was to provide our community with an option for receiving the Moderna vaccine, if they met the qualifications,” Donald said. “The event was a success.”
“There were people that were lined up from between one and two in the morning to get into that place, and it was not the most ideal weather for people to stand in. I’m going to tell you, people were good spirited about it. They made the best of the situation. I have to commend the staff of the Punxsy Hospital. They kept that line moving and it was a good flow throughout the day,” Zents said.
The hospital worked in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney Area School District, Jefferson County Commissioners, state Rep. Brian Smith, Zents, Punxsutawney Borough Police, and other volunteers to make this event possible.