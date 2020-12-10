PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received an update on the athletic plan for winter sports during a meeting on Thursday, and heard some concerns about opposing teams.
High School Principal Jeff Long and Athletic Director Randy Reitz approached the school board about changes they made to the athletic plan in the school’s health and safety plan for the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are following the new mandates from the state regarding masks during athletic events.
“The first being the new masking order, the second being the order reducing the venue size capacity to 10 percent of indoor venues,” Long said.
With the venue reduction, the high school is only allowed to have 96 people in the gym, and the elementary school is only allowed to have 72 people in the gym. Depending on the size of the teams, the school will be giving two to three tickets to the players.
Cheerleaders are going to varsity girls basketball, and no other sports. Junior high ninth-grade cheer will be going with ninth-grade boys basketball. This is to distribute the tickets more evenly.
“So, those are the teams with the size to accommodate the cheer team. The cheer coach has been consulted about it, and is aware that those are the games she’s going to be cheering,” Long said.
There will be no tickets given to visitors, but the games will be broadcast as much as possible. The band will not be playing, and the concession stand will not be open during any activity.
Masking is now required of everybody indoors, including the players during active play.
“We’ve called all the schools we’re going to play with here. We do have two schools that their plan does not call for masks. One of those schools plans to wear masks if they come here, but if we go there they’re not going to wear masks. And the other school won’t wear them here or whenever we go there,” Long said.
He later named those schools to be Penns Manor and Brookville, respectively.
“Our recommendations and Dr. (Timothy) Simpson’s recommendation would be not to visit those places or allow those people to be unmasked here since our plan does not allow for that,” Long added.
The board then confirmed that the recent mask update was an order stating that even during athletic competition, individuals have to wear a mask unless an individual has a medical documented reason not to wear one.
Long also informed the school board he intended to call the officials for winter sports and tell them they would need to wear masks during games or they would no longer be employed at the district.
“Now this could change again in a couple weeks, but this is where the order is right now,” said Thomas Lesniewski, school superintendent.
He also said the board would continue to reevaluate the situation with school physician Timothy Simpson.
The board approved the update to its health and safety plan per the state requirements.