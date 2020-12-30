DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this morning...changing to all rain. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.