PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District reported multiple new COVID-19 cases leading up to the holiday break before Christmas.
Just before the holiday break, the school district released several new statements regarding positive COVID-19 cases. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesneiwski said most of the students and staff who are quarantined will be back when the holiday break ends on Jan. 4.
“I am sure our students are enjoying the break from the COVID protocols that they follow every day at school. The same applies for our staff,” Lesniewski said. “We are following our normal deep cleaning plans that we perform on a daily basis.”
According to statements from the district, the first case was reported on Dec. 20, and was in the high school. The case occurred between Dec. 14 through 18. One student who was in the school on these days tested positive and was put under quarantine. An additional 29 students were exposed through close contact with the positive student, and were quarantined as well. No teachers or staff were exposed through close contact with the student.
On Dec. 21, the district reported another student in the high school who tested positive for the coronavirus. This case occurred from Dec. 14 to 15, and resulted in eight students being quarantined due to close contact. No teachers or staff were exposed due to close contact with the individual.
On Dec. 23, the district released three statements regarding coronavirus cases. The first release stated that a student present in the high school on Dec. 21 tested positive for coronavirus. This resulted in 23 students being quarantined due to close contact. No teachers or staff were exposed.
In the second notice from this day, the district reported on Dec. 20 and 21 one staff member and one student at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. The district said these cases were not related to any other cases reported the past week.
In the third notice for this day, it was reported that on Dec. 22 two students at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were also not related to any other reported cases.
Contact tracing interviews were conducted with all of the positive individuals, and a list of people needing to quarantine was developed.
The students began their holiday break on Dec. 24, and will return back to classes on Jan. 4.
“We are hoping that our students and staff follow COVID protocols over the holiday break and this could help stop the spread when everyone returns on Jan. 4,” Lesniewski said. “If we have a surge in cases per the guidelines for our building populations, our school board will determine if we need to modify our educational model.”
To date, the district has completed 79 days of face-to-face education for a majority of the students.