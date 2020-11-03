PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District released several notices over the weekend regarding potential exposure to COVID-19 within the school district as a result of confirmed cases in the elementary school.
On Oct. 30, the district released a notice about a possible exposure on one of the school buses. The notice stated that an individual who rode bus No. 3 on the evening of Monday, Oct. 26 and morning of Tuesday, Oct. 27 had tested positive and is currently quarantining. The notice also stated there was no need to quarantine other individuals on the bus those days.
“Despite the fact that quarantine is not warranted, families must be informed that some risk of exposure still remains, and should monitor children closely in the near future and follow the CDC and DOH guidelines for potential exposure to coronavirus,” the statement read.
On Nov. 1 another notice was released regarding an employee at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School who had tested positive. Potential exposure from this case occurred between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30.
The school conducted contract tracing interviews with the individual, and a list of people who also needed to quarantine was developed. All those on the list have already been contacted and given instructions to quarantine, according to the school district.
Again, the notice warned parents to closely monitor children due to the risk of exposure.
On Monday morning, a third notice was released informing parents that an elementary student has tested positive. Potential exposure in the school took place on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
“This case was not related to any of the other cases we have previously informed the community about in the past few days,” the district’s statement read.
The school has done the proper contact tracing, and the affected individuals have been instructed to quarantine.