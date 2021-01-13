PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District has released one new COVID case update since students have come back to school from the holiday break.
In the newest release from Jan. 11, the district informed parents that a positive case of the coronavirus was reported in the high school. The release notes that this case is not known to be related to any other case that has been previously reported.
The case occurred on Jan. 4-5. A student who was in the school tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine, the district said.
According to the district, there were 12 other students exposed due to close personal contact with the positive student who are also quarantined. No teachers or staff were exposed due to close contact with the individual.
Parents and guardians were also reminded that even though quarantined is limited to those known to be exposed to the positive individual, some risk of exposure still exists. They are asked to continue monitoring children closely for symptoms.
“Thank you for your attention to this important matter. If you have further questions about the situation, please direct them to your school’s principal,” Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said.