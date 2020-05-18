PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved several events for the coming months in hopes of having a somewhat normal summer in Punxsutawney despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Council member Larry Chenoga also asked that council instruct Borough Manager Toby Santik to contact elected state officials about reopening businesses.
“Let’s see if they can do anything to help us get some of our businesses opened up here. I think that’s very important even though the Governor is fighting everybody on that, threatening to cut their funds off and everything else. These businesses can’t survive the way we’re going,” Chenoga said. “I believe he should be able to let us open some of our businesses and get back to doing what we do. That’s just my opinion, but I would like Mr. Santik to contact these people and see if they can do anything to help us.”
Music in the ParkThe council approved the staging of the Music in the Park event this summer at Barclay Square. Chief Matt Conrad passed on a message from the committee regarding potential guidelines.
“They just want to let council know that if there’s any guidelines by the CDC, they’re planning on following them, and if anything is made by borough council, they will abide by it,” Conrad said.
Council also approved the five kilometer run/walk that will take place Nov. 7. Chief Conrad said the police will have no issues with the event.
Punxsutawney Pool Punxsutawney Pool authorities requested approval of hiring new summer pool employees. Pool authorities sent a letter to council saying they would be able to comply with CDC guidelines through the summer.
“We are able to comply with the government’s COVID-19 guidelines to open the pool this summer. We request you consider the following people as candidates for positions at the pool pending interviews and adequate certifications,” read Bill Williams, council president.
Welcome back Jim BiancoThe council welcomed back council member Jim Bianco, who has been absent from the last three council meetings for health reasons.
Bianco had undergone a kidney transplant, and spent three months away from the borough council recuperating. He was welcomed back at the start of the meeting by council president Bill Williams.
“It’s good to be back,” Bianco said.