PUNXSUTAWNEY — The regular meeting of the Punxsutawney Borough Council, held in the fire hall to provide more space for social distancing, heard Mayor Richard Alexander ask residents to continue measures to minimize the coronavirus threat.
“I ask the citizens to remain vigilant over this pandemic. Eventually we’ll get over it and we’ll get back to our daily routine,” the mayor said.
Few community members attended the meeting, leaving plenty of space in the fire hall’s truck bay for social distancing during the meeting. Many present wore masks for safety, and the council worked quickly through the agenda.
Borough Manager Toby Santik, delivering the engineer’s report, said all the permits for the Indiana Street Project had been submitted. Pennvest has also rendered a preliminary decision to finalize the approval on April 22 for the Juniata Street project.
The borough is also moving forward on the East End Playground with a DCNR grant and money provided by the Smith and Graham families. Funding is also moving along for the updates planned for Harmon Field, which will include basketball courts, seating and parking.
“We’ll start on that project, too, once this ugly pandemic lets us come back to being somewhat normal,” Santik said.
The council accepted a $2,020.20 bid for z 2000 Ford Explorer police car for from Josh Wachob.
Tree trimming pickup will be taking place from April 27 to May 1, and all trimmings should be moved the curb for collection.