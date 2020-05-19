PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Indiana Street sewer replacement project has received state approval for the beginning of construction.
Borough Manager Toby Santik reported on the progress of the project during the council meeting last week. He said the permits were handed in to PennVest, and PennVest had approved the borough’s request for a loan.
The loan will be for $1,969,660 to redo a portion of the sewer system where storm and sewage water run together.
The Borough was awaiting approval of two final permits for the project. One was the E&S permit, which is required for timber harvesting and road maintenance. The other was a GP-4 permit which is for the construction, operation, and maintenance of intake and outfall structures that will impact waterways.
“That was a big thing for the borough so we could start on getting that section of our sewer system upgraded because storm water and sewage water run together, and we’ll be separating that,” Santik said.
This project will replace the sewer line from the top of Indiana Street to the bottom at the sharp turn past Mahoning Valley Milling. The new line will tie into the existing system that runs underneath the Mahoning Creek.
“The reason we have to do that is because we can no longer co-mingle storm water with sewage. So, we’ll be laying two lines,” Santik said.
The street will be completely paved from the top all the way to the bottom once the sewer work is done.
“We are asking also, for the utility companies to change all of their utility hook ups, the water, the gas, so they don’t have to tear up the street once we’re done,” Council member Larry Chenoga said.