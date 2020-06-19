PUNXSUTAWNEY — The decision to hold the Festival in the Park was not one the committee took lightly during the months of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Cardamone said the festival committee is comprised of community members from many organizations, churches and businesses.
This committee was meeting once a month until the shutdown from the virus in March. With the festival fast approaching, the group had to meet to make a final decision. A special meeting was held on May 26 to discuss options. Borough Manager Toby Santik was invited to attend that meeting to offer input.
“What we came up with as an end product was much better because we collaborated,” Cardamone said.
The vision for the festival, to be held from June 27-July 4, was to have bands, food vendors, artisans and crafters, youth activities and representation for the whole community.
Cardamone said the festival will have a fence around the concert area of Barclay Square and will only be allowing 250 people to gather inside it. Outside of the fence will be considered an open food court, and people will be allowed to mingle there as well.
The committee is still looking for volunteers to be “festival ambassadors” to welcome people and keep them as safe as possible.
He said the volunteers or festival committee will not be policing people during the festival to wear masks or social distance. He does hope that people will acknowledge and respect other festival-goers wishes if they ask for social distance.
One of the main concerns Cardamone said is still in the back of his mind is seeing a spike in cases after the festival is held. He realizes with many festivals and events for the summer canceled, people might flock to Punxsutawney as one of the only summer events still being held.
The festival committee will take as many precautions as possible and follow all of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, said Cardamone. However, those attending will be assuming a risk by coming to a highly populated festival.