Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...A few periods of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...This morning through 2 PM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Slippery conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&