PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce and Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation recently awarded seven $3,000 grants to locally-owned businesses following a month-long application window.
When the grants were announced by the chamber in January, there were only going to be five available. A local family, who wishes to remain anonymous, committed to awarding two additional grants.
“We are happy to work cooperatively with the PRDC to award these monies to see local businesses who have experienced significant difficulties throughout the pandemic,” said Bob Cardamone, chamber executive director.
The chamber and PRDC, in conjunction with other community organizations, will continue to find ways to help businesses affected by the pandemic, and repeated closures over the last year.
Over the years, both agencies have worked to identify grant funding to address local business needs. Some past projects include creating the industrial park that houses BFG Electroplating, Proform Powdered Metals and Kennedy Concrete; the expansion of the IUP Culinary School, the establishment of a revolving loan fund, and the removal of dilapidated properties being a few of them.
“The awardees represent a cross section of the local business sector and each grant recipient will utilize the funding to begin the process of ‘bouncing back’ from the terrible ordeal of COVID-19,” Cardamone said.
The businesses who were awarded the grants will be required to remain in business for the next year, or they will be required to repay the funds.
The chamber did not specify which businesses received grants.
“We were delighted to assist in this process which resulted in awarding a total of $21,000 to local businesses,” Cardamone said.