PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many small businesses are still experiencing confusion concerning Centers for Disease Control guidelines with regard to COVID-19 even though Jefferson County is in the green phase, according to Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce President Robert Cardamone.
Questions from businesses center around when to open, how many people to allow inside, and whether to require masks, Cardamone said.
Cardamone said the Pennsylvania Legislature’s recent attempt to revoke Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency order has caused a new wave of confusion among local businesses. Many owners think the vote means the order has already been revoked, which is not the case, he said.
This vote has moved to the court system because of disagreement on whether the governor can veto this vote or not. Some small businesses believe, and are behaving, as though the emergency declaration has already been revoked, he said.
The chamber has seen firsthand how confusing and difficult this time has been, and continues to be, for local businesses. Cardamone has been participating in the bi-weekly emergency management updates for the county.
“It’s very much a dual-edged sword of worrying about being physically ill versus financially ill,” Cardamone said. “There’s this balancing act.”
Cardamone said the chamber has been distributing as much information to the community as they can during the pandemic. He said businesses that are highly licensed have been taking heavy precautions.
The main problem Cardamone pointed to is that some of the regulations are so open to interpretation, business owners can’t be sure they’re interpreting them correctly.
Cardamone believes it’s good for businesses to get acclimated to the mitigation precautions in case a second spike would happen so the county doesn’t see another full shutdown. He said businesses struggle on a regular basis, and he doesn’t believe many could survive a second full closure.
The approach Cardamone is taking to this is respecting what others want to follow to make them feel safe in public. He goes by a personal rule of consideration of others, or C20 rule, as Cardamone called it.
“I think we can get through this COVID with common courtesy and common sense,” he said.
Collaboration among officials and organizations is another way to make the community stronger.
“If I’ve had any success in life in my other hats, it’s through team success,” Cardamone said. “I see us on an upgrowth moving forward.”