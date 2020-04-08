BROOKVILLE — The Punxsutawney New Beginnings Church is working in conjunction with the Moonlite Drive-in of Brookville to offer an Easter service on the big screen.
Pastor Devin Wintermyer has been working with drive-in owner Jim Lipuma to host Saturday Night Alive church services. A play on "Saturday Night Live," the services will take place at the drive-in utilizing the theatre screen for a live service patrons can view from their cars.
“We're going to have a knockout service. People will laugh, people will cry, and just have a good time,” Wintermyer said.
The sermon for the night will be "Sunday is on the way." The children's program will begin at 7:45 p.m. followed by the National Anthem and a countdown to the main service.
Wintermyer said he got the idea from a pastor who did something similar in Philadelphia a few weeks ago. He has been planning the service for about three weeks now.
“We're doing it Saturday night because you can't use the screen during the day, otherwise we would've done it on Easter Sunday,” Wintermyer said.
Some volunteers at the church have been stuffing eggs and making instructions. Each child will receive an Easter egg hunt in a bag to take home with them. There will be 15 stuffed eggs inside, along with instructions for the hunt and meanings behind some of the contents.
There are 250 bags made for children, and about 50 who regularly attend the church. Wintermyer is hoping to have a good turnout for the event, and said he believes everyone wants to go to church for Easter.
“I'm going to be in the bunker where they have the snack bar, where the video camera is. I'm going to be live on the screen,” Wintermyer said.
He and the drive-in workers conducted a test run last week to make sure everything will run smoothly. Everyone attending will need to have a working radio, just as they would for a drive-in movie. The service will also be interactive and have things to do, like honking car horns.