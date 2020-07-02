PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club has turned the Community Garden into a place of thriving plants and community effort since taking over about a year ago.
The Community Garden was originally started by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club in 2015. The club didn’t have the time to upkeep the garden as it needed, and asked the Garden Club if it would be interested in taking it on.
Gloria Kerr, garden club president, said the club has been in charge of the gardens since May and has seen great community involvement. There is a mix of club members and non-members who have planted in the garden.
“Garden Club came down here as a group and husbands came with their wives with a rototiller and tilled them all. We bought mushroom manure from Mahoning Valley Milling and enriched them all. It’s just amazing,” Kerr said.
Robin McIlvaine revised the community garden sign so it reads “Garden Club” now instead of “Rotary Club.”
The garden boxes are on property owned by the Presbyterian Church, who helps with the gardens in many ways. A rain barrel has been hooked up to the church gutters to collect water for the gardens. Members of the congregations help maintain the land.
“The Presbyterian Church is really important here because this property belongs to the church, and the water barrel gets water from their roof, and members of the church mow and weed eat,” Kerr said. “It’s a cooperative effort.”
The garden also has a volunteer monitor who comes and checks the gardens every day.
Amber Geer works as the garden monitor for community service hours and spends about half an hour a day at the gardens. If she sees any in desperate need of water, she will water them and offer help to anyone who needs an extra hand keeping up with their garden.
The Community Garden has 12 boxes and 24 plots currently. The club asks that no one take more than one full box to themselves. Kerr said most of what’s grown in the gardens are vegetables, but there are a few flowers.
All but one of the garden plots are currently in use. Kerr said she is happy for this because the garden club has their annual plant sale on Thursday and Friday, and she expects them to have some plants left over.
“One of the nice things is you learn from other people,” Kerr said.
Butch Setree, owner of Butch’s Greenhouse, offered free plants to 2020 community gardeners.
“I took my letter up, and I thought he was going to give me a six pack of tomatoes or something, but he gave me whatever I wanted,” Kim Wittenburg said.
Kerr said she applied for a grant from the Barletta Foundation because some of the garden boxes need repaired already. She originally applied for the grant to hire a monitor, but now Geer does the job for community service hours. She plans to ask if she can redirect the money to the garden boxes.