PUNXSUTAWNEY — At the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, the doctors and nurses rely on one another as a team to get through the toughest of times, especially in the emergency room.
Amy Behrendt has worked at the Punxsutawney Hospital since 1992, specifically in the emergency room since 1994.
“Working in the Emergency Room was always my aspiration. I manage the fast pace and unpredictable environment with ease,” Behrendt said.
She became the Infection Prevention specialist in 2017 and still holds that position today. In this role she is still working closely with the emergency department, but also assists the entire hospital. She is responsible for not only patient safety, but employee safety as well.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an experience, like most others working in the field of Infection Prevention, I wasn’t expecting this,” Behrendt said. “As the infection specialist it is my job to be the in-house expert on policies and make evidence-based recommendations on the appropriate usage of personal protective equipment.”
Behrendt, the hospital leadership and the patient safety officer have all been actively working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health on hospital procedures. The amount of unknowns with a novel virus make it hard to anticipate what will happen, and contribute to the difficulty.
She has confidence in the rest of the hospital staff surrounding her, even as anxiety was rising as the cases drew closer and began appearing in Jefferson County.
“Everyone’s lives have been affected by the pandemic. As a medical professional, I feel there is a sense of anxiety balanced with confidence in the ability of myself and coworkers,” Behrendt said.
This is true both in the hospital caring for patients and when caring for one another behind the scenes. Behrendt said knowing there is a whole team of hospital staff makes the difficult days easier.
“In challenging times you need to feel part of a team. We laugh, cry, and support others in this crisis. I know when I am having a tough time, there is an entire team to support me. COVID is terrible, but it brings out the best in people. We all have stress, but we know our patients and families need us to be strong, smart, and compassionate,” she said.
The community has also stepped up to show support to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. The staff has seen support in the form of monetary donations for PPE, homemade masks, meals, and more. Behrendt said the hospital is fortunate to have such support from the community.
“Our emergency room is open and here for you. We are committed to patient care,” Behrendt said. “We have trained and prepared not only for COVID, but a myriad of situations. We have a passion for this work and feel humbled by the support we have received.”